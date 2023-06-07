Human Ancestor Burials

In this photo provided by National Geographic, National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence Lee Berger's daughter, Megan, and underground exploration team member Rick Hunter navigate the narrow chutes leading to the Dinaledi Chamber of the Rising Star Cave in South Africa in 2014, where fossil elements belonging to Homo naledi, a new species of human relative, were discovered. In research released on Monday, June 5, 2023, scientists say they've found evidence that the ancient human cousin buried its dead and carved symbols into cave walls, actions previously tied only to bigger-brained species. (Robert Clark/National Geographic via AP)

 Robert Clark

NEW YORK — An ancient human cousin may have buried its dead and carved symbols into cave walls, surprising findings for a creature with a small brain.

Fossil remains of the species — named Homo naledi — were uncovered in underground caves in South Africa a decade ago. Now, researchers say they’ve found evidence that the species was capable of complex behavior that so far has only been seen in those with bigger brains.

