Obit Woods

This undated photo provided by Putnam shows author Stuart Woods. Woods, an author of more than 90 novels, many featuring the character of lawyer-investigator Stone Barrington, has died. He was 84. Woods died in his sleep, Friday, July 22, 2022, at his home in Litchfield County, Conn., his publicist said. (Jeanmarie Woods/Putnam via AP)

 Jeanmarie Woods

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Stuart Woods, an author of more than 90 novels, many featuring the character of lawyer-investigator Stone Barrington, has died. He was 84.

Woods passed away in his sleep, on Friday, at his home in Litchfield County, Connecticut, his publicist, Katie Grinch, said, Wednesday.

