MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Storms that moved across the Deep South, early Wednesday, knocked down trees and caused other scattered damage in Alabama before prompting tornado warnings in Georgia.
No injuries or deaths were reported, but a tornado watch remained in effect for dozens of counties in south Georgia, northern Florida and the southeastern corner of Alabama.
West of Mobile, part of the roof of Joe Clarke’s house was ripped off moments after the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning.
“We got in the hallway and it was over. It lasted 10 seconds,” Clarke told WKRG-TV. “You hear the rush, the wind, stuff hitting the windows. By the time we got into the living area, my wife was calling her mom. It was over.”
