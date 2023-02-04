MALVERNE, N.Y. (AP) — A street that honored a leader of the Ku Klux Klan in New York has a new name after a yearslong campaign led by high school students.
The village Board of Malverne, on Long Island, voted last year to rename Lindner Place, named after Paul Lindner, a banker who helped develop the village more than a century ago and also served as great titan of the New York State Klan.
The change became official last week when Lindner Place became Acorn Way.
“The true meaning of justice is righting the wrongs that came before you,” Malverne High School sophomore Olivia Brown told WCBS.
Brown was part of a group of students who began researching Lindner in 2020 and learned he was a Klan leader.
Students pressed for the street name to be changed in school forums and with the village Board, which voted to change the name in September.
They cheered as the new Acorn Way signs were unveiled Jan. 26.
Malverne High School senior Jamila Smith told WCBS, “This whole initiative showed me I do want to step up and be a leader.”
Lorna Lewis, Malverne’s schools superintendent, told the Long Island Herald, “I believe you’ve just witnessed the power of the Maverick public education and what our students can do when supported in their pursuit of civic engagement.”
Many Americans associate the Ku Klux Klan with the South, but the group’s rallies and cross burnings drew large crowds in New York in the 1920s.
(1) comment
""Great Titan"", ""Grand Wizard"" ...very colorful names for an organization so despised (rightfully so). But with all the "Trendy" B.S. tactics that the Democrats have to use..(because they know that focusing on the issues, is a fail for the Dems) I would not be surprised if Klan enrollment has increased. When you "break it down"...Dems threaten new guns laws.... and Gun Sales SOAR !!! Dems use race baiting with talk of reparations and Klan enrollments SOAR !!! See what happens when a POS goes on a Power Quest (both (R) & (D))...but hey as long as your cell phone has a good signal...all is "Good". Our forefathers would have Tarred and Feathered us all. """Land of the free , and the Home of the Brave"""...I smell a revision coming down the pike....Now take the Jab, Mask Up, and Kneel.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.