Congress Gas Stoves

FILE - A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove on Jan. 11, 2006. The Republican-controlled House is taking up legislation that GOP lawmakers say would protect gas stoves from over-zealous government regulators. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, File)

 Thomas Kienzle

WASHINGTON — Venturing back into the nation’s culture wars, the Republican-controlled House has approved legislation that GOP lawmakers say would protect gas stoves from overzealous government regulators.

A bill passed Tuesday would prohibit use of federal money to regulate gas stoves as a hazardous product, while a separate measure endorsed on Wednesday would block an Energy Department rule setting stricter energy efficiency standards for stovetops and ovens.

