Workers clear debris broken by strong winds as a powerful typhoon hits the area in Kumamoto, southwestern Japan, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. (Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO — A tropical storm slammed southwestern Japan with rainfall and winds, Monday, leaving one person dead and another missing, as it swerved north toward Tokyo.

Residential streets were flooded with muddy water from rivers, and swathes of homes lost power after Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in the Kyushu region, Sunday, then weakened to a tropical storm.

