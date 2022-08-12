DETROIT (AP) — A judge declared a mistrial, Thursday, after jurors said they couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict in a dispute over whether two engineering firms should bear some responsibility for Flint’s lead-contaminated water.
Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, known as LAN, were accused of not doing enough to get Flint to treat the highly corrosive water or to urge a return to a regional water supplier.
The eight-person jury met for roughly seven days after hearing evidence for months. The jury first signaled, on July 28, that it couldn’t reach a verdict before taking a planned 11-day break. The group returned to work, Tuesday.
“Further deliberations will only result in stress and anxiety with no unanimous decision without someone having to surrender their honest convictions, solely for the purpose of returning a verdict,” the jury said in a new note, Thursday.
US Magistrate Judge David Grand declared a mistrial.
The trial centered on the engineering firms and the effects of lead on four children, not all Flint residents. But the result was being closely watched because there are other cases pending against Veolia and LAN.
The firms were not part of a landmark $626 million deal involving property owners, thousands of residents of the majority-Black city, the state of Michigan and other parties.
“We don’t see this as a defeat,” Veolia attorney Dan Stein told The Associated Press. “The plaintiffs were the ones trying to prove their claims to the jury, and they were unable to do so.”
Corey Stern, an attorney for the children, said he was only one juror shy from winning the case. The lack of a verdict means a trial can be held again with a different jury.
