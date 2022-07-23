APTOPIX Capitol Riot Bannon Trial

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon, pauses as he departs federal court on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Washington. Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump has been convicted of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was convicted, on Friday, of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Bannon, 68, was convicted after a four-day trial in federal court on two counts: one for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena. The jury of eight men and four women deliberated just under three hours.

