Virus Outbreak-State Spending

Sonia Brubaker, Miami Dade County Resiliency Officer, stands on a seawall, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Miami. States are spending billions of dollars of federal pandemic relief funds on infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges and public buildings. The American Rescue Plan law signed by President Joe Biden last year provided $350 billion to states and local governments to respond to the coronavirus and shore up their economies. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

 Marta Lavandier

Standing 14 stories tall, the Docking State Office Building is one of Kansas’ largest and oldest state workplaces. It’s also largely vacant, despite a prime location across from the Capitol.

So Kansas officials are planning to spend $60 million of federal pandemic relief funds to help finance its demolition and replace it with a slimmed-down, three-story building designed to host meetings and events.

