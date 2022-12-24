NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 900 passengers and crew members were evacuated from a ferry bound for Staten Island from Manhattan after the vessel’s engine room caught fire and billowed smoke over the upper New York Bay, authorities said, Friday.
Five people were injured in Thursday’s blaze, with three going to the hospital with unspecified minor injuries, the New York Fire Department said at a news conference.
Rescue units responded shortly after 5 p.m., to get the passengers to safety, with some wearing life preservers as they were transferred to other vessels.
The Sandy Ground was temporarily anchored near Bayonne, NJ, as passengers were transferred, the NYC Department of Transportation said. A spokesperson for NY Waterway said one of its ferries assisted with the evacuation.
The US Coast Guard, which also took part in the rescue, evacuated the passengers to the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island. The ferry’s crew members were also taken off the boat.
