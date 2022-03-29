SACRAMENTO (AP) — Elections in the US have become so polarizing that California is considering treating poll workers with the same caution as domestic violence victims by letting them keep their addresses hidden from public records.
The California Legislature on Monday advanced a bill that would add some election workers to the state’s “Safe at Home” program that’s lets some people to keep their physical addresses secret. The program was originally designed to protect domestic violence victims, but has since been expanded to include people who work at abortion clinics and their patients.
It’s one of a number of proposals in states across the country this year aimed at protecting election workers in the aftermath of the 2020 US presidential election. Former Republican President Donald Trump has falsely claimed he was the real winner of the election, with his comments urging some of his supporters to storm the US Capitol building in an attempt to prevent Joe Biden from taking office.
Since then, a survey of nearly 600 election officials from across the country by the Brennan Center found one in six have experienced threats because of their job while more than half said they are concerned about the safety of their colleagues.
“I’ve worked in election security issues for over 20 years. It wasn’t until the 2020 election when I realized that protecting the physical security of the people who administer our elections is part of election security,” said Kim Alexander, president and founder of the California Voter Foundation, a nonpartisan nonprofit that works to improve the election process.
Voter registration files include people’s addresses, which usually makes them public records. In California, state officials will only release that information to four groups of people: political parties and campaigns, academics, election officials and journalists. But once those groups have the information, there is no limit on who they can share it with.
