Starbucks is fighting an expanded effort to unionize its stores, even as a union vote proceeds at three of the coffee-chain’s locations in Buffalo, New York.
Union organizers from three additional Buffalo-area stores appeared before the National Labor Relations Board, on Thursday, asking to hold union votes at each of their stores. The workers say they want more input on pay and store operations and they’re seeking representation by Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.
Starbucks’ attorney at the hearing reiterated the company’s request to conduct one vote with all 20 stores in the Buffalo area.
In late October, the labor Board in the Buffalo region approved union votes at three separate Buffalo-area stores. Starbucks has appealed that ruling to the full labor Board in Washington, but voting began last month despite that appeal.
The labor Board could count those votes as early as Dec. 9. Starbucks has said around 111 employees are eligible to vote at those three stores.
Starbucks has never had unionized workers at its US stores in its 50-year history. The Seattle-based company says its 8,000 company-owned US stores function best when it has flexibility and can work directly with employees.
