FILE - New York Rangers Tony Amonte (33) hits the ice while being pursued by Tampa Bay Lightning player Petr Klima (85) as Rangers' James Patrick (3) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden in New York, Oct. 7, 1993. Czech forward Petr Klima, a Stanley Cup winner with the Edmonton Oilers in 1990, has died. He was 58. Klima died Thursday, May 4, 2023, in the Czech Republic. The cause of death was not given. (AP Photo/Mike Albans, File)

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech forward Petr Klima, a Stanley Cup winner with the Edmonton Oilers in 1990, has died. He was 58.

The news was announced by HC Litvinov, the Czech club where he started his career in the 1981-82 season, and by Kadan, where he previously worked as the general manager. The cause of death was not given.

