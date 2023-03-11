WASHINGTON (AP) — Standard time comes to an end in most parts of the United States this weekend.
You’ll lose an hour of sleep for one night but gain more daylight in the evening in the months ahead.
The transition to daylight saving time is official at 2 a.m. local time Sunday across much of the country. Then on March 20, winter sunsets and spring is sprung.
Until daylight saving time ends in the wee hours of Nov. 5, the sun will rise later in the morning than than it has during standard time but it will stay light for longer until the evening.
It’s a good idea to set clocks an hour ahead before bed tonight.
