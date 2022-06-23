COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Miraj Madushanka never thought he'd need government rations to ensure his family could eat two meals a day, but Sri Lanka's economic crisis, the worst in its history, has recast his life and those of many others in its burgeoning middle class.
Families that never had to think twice about fuel or food are struggling to manage three meals a day, cutting back on portions. Days are spent waiting in lines to buy scarce fuel. The crisis has derailed years of progress toward relatively comfortable lifestyles aspired to across South Asia.
An island nation of 22 million, Sri Lanka is hurtling towards bankruptcy after amassing $51 billion in foreign debt. There is hardly any money to import essential items like gas, and milk.
Even past crises, like Sri Lanka's nearly 30-year long civil war that ended, in 2009, or the devastating 2004 tsunami, did not cause this degree of pain or anguish for those outside of the affected areas, experts say. The prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, said, Wednesday, the economy has “completely collapsed.”
Until recently, Sri Lanka's middle class, estimated by experts to be between 15 to 20% of the country's urban population, generally enjoyed economic security and comfort.
