By EILEEN NG
Associated Press
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia’s king, on Tuesday, failed to reach a decision on whom to pick as prime minister after meeting the leaders of two rival blocs, and summoned lawmakers from a political bloc that has held out its support.
A general election, last Saturday, was supposed to provide stability after political turmoil led to three prime ministers since 2018. Instead, it produced no outright winner, leaving the nation with a leadership crisis.
Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan, or Alliance of Hope, topped the polls with 82 parliamentary seats, but failed to reach the 112 needed for a majority. He has been locked in a battle to form a majority government with former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, whose Malay-centric Perikatan Nasional, or National Alliance, won 73 seats.
Uncertainty deepened after the long-ruling alliance led by the United Malays National Organization said, Tuesday, it would not support any group to form a government and would remain in the opposition. The backing of UMNO’s National Front, which has 30 seats, is crucial to tilt the balance.
After asking parties to submit their choices for prime minister, King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah found that no lawmaker had majority support to clinch the top job, the palace said.
He then summoned Anwar and Muhyiddin, both 75, to the palace but failed to resolve the impasse. The king’s role is largely ceremonial but he appoints the person he believes has majority support in Parliament as prime minister.
Muhyiddin was reported by local media as saying that he rejected the monarch’s proposal for a unity government. He said he submitted 115 sworn oaths from lawmakers supporting him but this was deemed insufficient.
Anwar said Sultan Abdullah expressed his desire for a stable and inclusive government during the meeting.
“For now there is no question of forming a minority government,” Anwar said, adding that all sides will wait for the king’s final decision.
The palace said Sultan Abdullah has summoned all 30 National Front lawmakers to the palace, on Wednesday, and will meet them individually to decide who among the two leaders has support to form a government.
