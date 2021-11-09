OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A toddler was killed by a stray bullet on an Oakland freeway while he slept in his car seat, the latest victim of a recent spike in shootings on San Francisco Bay Area highways in the last two years, some of them attributed to gangs.
The nearly two-year-old boy was killed Saturday around 2 p.m. while riding in a Lexus sedan on Interstate 880 driven by his mom when the car was struck by gunfire, the California Highway Patrol said. The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he died.
The evidence suggests the victims were not targeted but got caught in the crossfire between two cars with people exchanging gunfire, officials said. The CHP said it had no other information Monday and urged anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to contact them.
The boy, Jasper Wu, was riding from San Francisco to his home in Fremont with three adults and two other children when he was shot.
Jasper was asleep when the bullet flew through the windshield and struck him, according to Carl Chan, the president of Oakland’s Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, who has been helping the family with funeral arrangements and setting up online fundraising efforts.
“How could you ever expect a bullet to fly in and hit your child while asleep? No one would expect that,” Chan told the Mercury News.
