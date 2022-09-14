Spain Bull Festival

Men on horseback ride trough a pine tree forest chased by a brave bull during the 'Toro de la Vega' bull festival in Tordesillas, near Valladolid, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Hundreds of people have taken part in a centuries-old Spanish bull-chasing festival, but under orders once again that the animal should not be harmed with spears or darts. The Toro de La Vega festival in the northcentral town of Tordesillas traditionally saw the bull speared to death by revelers who chased it from the town to outlying fields on horseback and on foot. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

 Manu Fernandez

TORDESILLAS, Spain — Hundreds of people took part, Tuesday, in a centuries-old Spanish bull-chasing festival, but under orders once again that the animal — which is eventually killed in any case — should not be harmed with spears or darts.

The Toro de La Vega (The Bull in the Meadow) festival in the northcentral town of Tordesillas traditionally saw the bull speared to death by revelers who chased it from the town to outlying fields on horseback or on foot before thousands of onlookers, in what was one of Spain’s goriest spectacles.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.