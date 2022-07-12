PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — A tense fifth bull run at Pamplona’s San Fermín Festival, on Monday, left three people gored, including one American, and three others with bruises, the Navarra regional government said.
It was the first run with gorings in the festival so far, this year. There are three more daily runs before the festival ends, Thursday.
The regional government said a 25-year-old runner from Sunrise, Florida, was gored in the calf in the bullring. The other two gored were Spaniards, one in the ring and one on the street. None was in serious condition.
Earlier festival organizers had said erroneously that the foreigner gored in the ring was Australian.
Three other runners, all Spaniards, were treated for injuries sustained in falls during the run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.