ELCHE, Spain (AP) — Spain is getting ready for one of its most revered holiday periods of the year: Easter Week, which means thousands of colorful and noisy religious street processions that draw multitudes onto the streets to watch.
The central pieces of the processions are the richly decorated gigantic floats bearing sculptures of Jesus or the Virgin and often weighing up to a ton or more.
The ceremonies see brotherhoods of “nazarenos,” or penitents, with tall conical hats, monkish robes and hoods carrying or escorting the magnificent carriages through ancient streets of cities and towns nationwide.
While the processions take place over just a handful of days, preparations are a year-round affair and involve a wide range of small, sometimes family-run businesses. The artisans are responsible for producing all the regalia, from conical hats and huge candles to palm leaf bouquets. There are also workshops in charge of the conservation of religious sculptures, their dresses and adorning cloths.
“The preparation is year-long,” says Paqui Serrano, an artisan palm leaf bouquet-maker in Elche, southeast Spain, the heart of Spain’s palm tree agriculture.
Tying up the leaves on the palm trees starts in January. The process keeps the leaves a golden white instead of turning green.
Once harvested, they are woven into delicate floral decorations and set on pedestals that are carried during the processions.
Elche traditionally sends such bouquets to public figures. This year, the recipients included Pope Francis and Spain’s Queen Letizia.
Serrano’s family workshop stretches back over more than four generations and is one of five family-based palm leaf outfits in the city.
She said new techniques allowing for the leaves to be conserved gives them more time to design more intricate braids. The work, while often painstaking, can be relaxing, she said.
