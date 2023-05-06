Twitter Spain Reconquista

FILE - People light candles on Jan. 26, 2023, next to a memorial site for a church sacristan who was killed on Jan. 25 in Algeciras, southern Spain. Far-right groups have used Twitter to spread hate directed at Muslims and Immigrants. Many of them reference the Reconquista, the period in the Middle Ages that saw Christians retake vast parts of the Iberian peninsula from its Muslim leaders. The term has also been used by the Vox Party, a far-right party that has been praised by ex-U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Juan Carlos Toro)

 Juan Carlos Toro

WASHINGTON — The person who operates the Twitter account claims to be an Islamic fundamentalist living in Spain, empathizing with violent extremists and longing for the days, more than six centuries ago, when Muslims ruled the country.

The views are as fake as the account, part of a loose and informal effort by far-right nationalists in Spain to use social media to stir up anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant fervor and to undermine faith in Spain’s multicultural democracy. In some cases, they exploit Twitter’s loose rules to spread hateful messages and threats of violence, while in others they pose as Muslims as a way to disparage actual followers of Islam.

