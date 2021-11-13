MADRID (AP) — The Spanish Navy has started helping farmers on the volcanic island of La Palma to reach their lava-surrounded banana plantations by sea, Spain’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
A scale 5 earthquake overnight offered a reminder that the eruption on the island of 85,000 is continuing strong despite scientists recording lower overall seismic activity levels during the past week, Spain’s National Geographic Institute said.
On Thursday, four barges from the amphibious assault ship “Castilla” were making the 20-minute trip between the port of Tazacorte, on the western side of the island, and the beach of Puerto Naos, where many of the banana plantations are located.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.