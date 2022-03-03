Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 73F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.