South Korea Crowd Crush

South Korean Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min arrives to attend a meeting on integrated defense at the former presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament on Wednesday voted to impeach Lee holding him responsible for government failures in disaster planning and the response that likely contributed to the high death toll of a crowd crush that killed nearly 160 people in October. (Lim Hun-jung/Yonhap via AP)

 Lim Hun-jung

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s opposition-controlled parliament on Wednesday voted to impeach Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min holding him responsible for government failures in disaster planning and the response that likely contributed to the high death toll in a crowd crush that killed nearly 160 people in October.

The impeachment suspends Lee from his duties and the Constitutional Court has 180 days to rule on whether to unseat him for good or give him back the job.

