CAMDEN, S.C. — South Carolina sees the upcoming 250th anniversary of the American Revolution as a chance to remind people that the state played a huge part in winning the nation’s independence, even if it did try later to tear the United States apart in the Civil War.
The state has opened a new Revolutionary War center, and released an app for mobile devices that explores some 200 sites of battles and other key events, including remote swamps where patriots and loyalists skirmished in the War of Independence.
Organizers promise this anniversary won’t all involve hero worship of the Founding Fathers, and won’t turn a blind eye to the slavery that steered South Carolina’s history for 400 years.
“The 250th commission is dedicated to telling the story of the American Revolution as it exists — the beauty and the warts and the terror of it all,” said Charles Baxley, chairman of the South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission. “And they are dedicated to the idea — which is a radical and new idea — of telling it from all points of view.”
Or, as South Carolina’s preeminent historian Walter Edgar said: “It’s important to tell everyone’s story. It’s not just the people in the fancy knee britches and the powdered wigs.”
Congress commissioned the America250 Foundation five years ago to throw the “biggest, most inclusive commemoration in our nation’s history” on July 4, 2026, 250 years after the Continental Congress approved the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia.
And during this time of celebration...the left wing trash will do its best to invoke the "racist mantra" so they can use it down the road to increase hand outs (Welfare Payouts). Want to keep a person weak...give him free money, then lower the bar for him when it comes to achievements, and then tell him he is a victim. You are being played....enjoy the free money..it keeps you weak....and stupid.
