South Africa Hani Killer

FILE - Polish citizen Janusz Walus is sworn in during a Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearing in Mamelodi, Pretoria, South Africa, Nov. 24, 1997. South Africa’s Constitutional Court on Monday Nov. 21, 2022, ordered the release of Janusz Walus, the man jailed for killing anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani in 1993. Hani was killed outside his home in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, in an assassination that threatened to plunge South Africa into political violence ahead of its transition from white minority rule to democracy. (AP Photo/Cobus Bodenstein, File)

 Cobus Bodenstein

JOHNANNESBURG — South Africa’s Constitutional Court has ordered the release of Janusz Walus, the man jailed for killing anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani, in 1993.

Hani was killed outside his home in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, in an assassination that threatened to plunge South Africa into political violence ahead of its transition from white minority rule to democracy.

