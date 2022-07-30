JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party begins its key policy conference, on Friday, beset by internal divisions and the country’s economic woes.
The policy meeting is seen as a preview of the ANC’s December conference where it will elect its leader.
Nearly 30 years after Nelson Mandela’s party won power in recognition of its fight to end white minority rule, the ANC is now faced with declining voter support. The party is widely criticized for rampant corruption and for not effectively pursuing policies to help poor Black South Africans.
About 2,000 ANC officials and members are to participate in the three-day conference.
“This conference should be seen as a place where we have a festival of ideas, where the ANC lives up to its role as the leader of society by developing policies that prevail to the lived experience of our people where they live, and to shape the trajectory of our country,” South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also leader of the governing party, said to open the policy conference.
The conference is to adopt policies to address urgent problems such as South Africa’s 35% unemployment rate, rising poverty levels, corruption, and the faltering economy.
The policy conference will also test President Cyril Ramaphosa’s support ahead of the crucial December conference where he will seek re-election as the ANC’s leader. If Ramaphosa loses that party election, he will be under pressure to resign as South Africa’s president.
