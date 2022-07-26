Obit Paul Sorvino

FILE - Mira Sorvino, right and father Paul Sorvino attend the premiere of "Reservation Road" during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2007. Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in “Goodfellas” and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerretta on “Law & Order,” has died. He was 83. (AP Photo/Kathleen Voege, File)

 Kathleen Voege

Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in “Goodfellas” and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerreta on “Law & Order,” has died. He was 83.

His publicist Roger Neal said he died, Monday morning, of natural causes at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. Sorvino had dealt with health issues over the past few years.

