Is it time to rethink the census and other surveys that measure changes in the US population?
Policymakers and demographers have been asking that question since results released by the US Census Bureau this month showed Black, Hispanic, American Indian and other minority residents were undercounted at greater rates, in 2020, than in the previous decade.
On the top of that, results from a version of its most comprehensive survey that compares year-to-year changes in US life had to be mostly scrapped because disruptions caused by the pandemic produced fewer responses, in 2020.
“The current model of coming up with a master address list, mailing everybody an invitation — like you’re inviting people to a party and hoping they respond, and if not, you’re going to track them down — I think it’s an obsolete system,” said Arturo Vargas, CEO of NALEO Educational Fund, a nonpartisan nonprofit that supports Latino political engagement.
The undercounts in the 2020 census were blamed on the pandemic, natural disasters and political interference from the Trump administration, but undercounts of racial and ethnic minorities are nothing new to the census; they’ve been persistent for decades.
In recent years, the cost of censuses and surveys have grown while public participation rates for surveys have declined. The bureau’s biggest between-census effort to take the measure of the US population, the American Community Survey, produces 11 billion statistics from interviews with 3.5 million households each year, and the once-a-decade census tallies every US resident for a count used in divvying up federal funding and congressional seats among the states as well as redrawing political districts.
“What we have today largely is still a 20th century, survey-centric statistical system,” Ron Jarmin, the chief operating officer of the Census Bureau, said last December when he was serving as the agency’s acting director.
Even before the release of the 2020 report card earlier this month, the Census Bureau had been developing new ways of gathering data.
Maybe the Democrats want to change the Census because they are not getting the numbers "They Want". Cali and New York lost a Congressman because of people fleeing the Cesspools that Dems create.....Most moved to Florida or Texas.
