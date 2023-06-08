Schools Inclusion

Leo Burchell, left, reacts during a conversation with his mother, Michele, and twin sister, Paige, at home in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. To tell his parents, Leo shared a poem he had written about his transition. He worried it would be hard for them, as parents who had always identified as “girl parents” to three daughters. His mom, dad, older and twin sister were all supportive. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)

 Joe Lamberti

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. — The first encounter with racism that Harmony Kennedy can remember came in elementary school. On a playground, a girl picked up a leaf and said she wanted to “clean the dirt” from Harmony’s skin.

In sixth grade, a boy dropped trash on the floor and told her to pick it up, “because you’re a slave.” She was stunned — no one had ever said anything like that to her before.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

""Racist"" a word use by an individual that knows they cannot win the argument on the facts alone. The word "Racist" a favorite tool among Losers and the Democrats.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.