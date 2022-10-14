Social Security

Barbara Steingaszner, 83, of Alexandria, Va., plays bridge at Hollin Hall Senior Center in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Seniors will get the biggest cost of living increase to Social Security in four decades. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits, in 2023, a historic increase but a gain that will be eaten up in part by the rising cost of everyday living.

The cost-of living adjustment — the largest in more than 40 years — means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning, in January, the Social Security Administration said, Thursday.

If the elections were not so close ...Biden would let you ROT. Biden does not care about you...Power and Money is his God.

