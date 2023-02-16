FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A winter storm packing gusty winds and heavy snow that shut down schools and stretches of highways in northern Arizona and New Mexico was making its way out of the region late Wednesday. But unseasonably cold weather with bitter wind chills was forecast to keep an icy grip on much of the Southwest into Friday.

“High temperatures today and low temperatures Friday morning will be unseasonably cold areawide,” the National Weather Service in Albuquerque said Wednesday afternoon. “Conditions will improve over the weekend with warmer temperatures and dry conditions.”

