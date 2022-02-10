BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says a woman died at the Eldora Mountain ski resort after colliding with a tree.
The 77-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Tuesday, on the advanced Muleshoe Run, KUSA-TV reports. The Boulder County Coroner’s Office identified the victim, Wednesday, as Barbara Nelson of Erie.
On Dec. 7, a 60-year-old skier died after crashing into a tree at Eldora. Ski patrollers found the Nederland-area man lying on the ground in a group of trees on an intermediate run.
On Nov. 30, a 72-year-old skier died in a collision with a snowboarder at Eldora. That crash happened on another intermediate run, and the skier was pronounced dead at the scene.
