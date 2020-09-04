Could the US really see a Coronavirus vaccine before Election Day?
A letter from federal health officials instructing states to be ready to begin distributing a vaccine by Nov. 1 — two days before the election — has met, not with exhilaration, but with suspicion among public health experts, who wonder whether the Trump administration is hyping the possibility or intends to rush approval for political gain.
The skepticism comes amid growing questions about the scientific credibility of the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and their vulnerability to political pressure from President Donald Trump.
White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany gave assurances Thursday that Trump “will not in any way sacrifice safety” when it comes to a vaccine.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease expert and a member of Trump’s Coronavirus task force, said on CNN that it is unlikely but “not impossible” that a vaccine could win approval in October, instead of November or December, as many experts believe.
“And I would assume, and I’m pretty sure, it’s going to be the case that a vaccine would not be approved for the American public unless it was indeed both safe and effective,” he said.
Also, executives of five top pharmaceutical companies Thursday pledged that no COVID-19 vaccines or treatments will be approved, even for emergency use, without proof they are safe and effective.
Still, to some public health experts, the timing smacked of a political stunt by a president facing a tough re-election.
“I think it’s almost a certainty,” said Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. He said November “feels awfully early.”
Jha noted the FDA’s recent move to approve emergency use of convalescent plasma against COVID-19. Last week, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn was forced to correct himself after overstating the lifesaving benefits of such treatment. The CDC also came under fire from scientists in recent days for quietly updating its guidelines to suggest fewer Americans need to get tested for the virus.
(1) comment
Nancy Pelosi "not" wearing a mask at the hair salon seems "strange"... what does Pelosi know that we "dont" know. We are being played...are you enjoying it...?? You deserve to be played...we lack the courage that our forefathers had. Now go listen to the Main Stream Media (Scum) and they will tell you how scared you should be.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.