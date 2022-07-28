Opioids FDA Promises

FILE - U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf speaks at a news conference at the Hubert H. Humphrey Building in Washington, Thursday, May 5, 2016. Califf says a comprehensive review of the opioid painkillers that triggered the nation's ongoing drug overdose epidemic is in the works. But he faces skepticism about the long-promised review from lawmakers, experts and advocates after years of delay. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

 Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON — As US opioid deaths mounted in 2016, the incoming head of the Food and Drug Administration promised a “sweeping review” of prescription painkillers in hopes of reversing the worst overdose epidemic in American history.

Dr. Robert Califf even personally commissioned a report from the nation’s top medical advisers that recommended reforms, including potentially removing some drugs from the market. But six years later, opioids are claiming more lives than ever, and the FDA has not pulled a single drug from pharmacy shelves since the report’s publication. In fact, the agency continues putting new painkillers on the market — six in the last five years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.