SACRAMENTO — A father of four. A best friend with a positive personality. A vivacious partygoer. The six people who were killed during a mass shooting in California’s capital city were remembered by their friends and family, on Monday, as few details were released about the weekend violence.
Dozens of rapid-fire gunshots rang out, early Sunday, in the crowded streets of California’s capital city, leaving three women and three men dead and 12 people wounded.
Investigators were searching for at least two shooters who were responsible for the violence on the outskirts of Sacramento’s main entertainment district that occurred as bars and nightclubs were closing. On Monday morning, small memorials with candles, balloons and flowers had been placed near the crime scene.
Few details have been made public as police seek to piece together the incident and implore witnesses to come forward with tips and videos.
The Sacramento County coroner released the identities of the six people killed. They were Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and Devazia Turner, 29.
Harris and Turner were cousins, according to FOX 40.
