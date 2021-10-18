Sister Megan Rice, a Roman Catholic nun who was arrested more than 40 times for protesting America’s military industrial complex, most spectacularly for breaking into one of the world’s largest uranium storage sites, died Oct. 10 at the residence of her religious order in Rosemont, Pennsylvania. She was 91.
Her order, the Society of the Holy Child Jesus, said in a statement that the cause was congestive heart failure.
Rice was a leading figure among anti-war activists, especially the cohort of nuns and priests who saw protesting nuclear weapons as part of their religious calling.
She was already 82 when, in 2012, she and two other anti-nuclear activists, Greg Boertje-Obed and Michael Walli, hiked through the night over a steep ridge to the outskirts of the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
They used bolt cutters to get through three rings of barbed wire and approached the complex’s newest storage building, a windowless white-concrete hulk that had been billed as the “Fort Knox of uranium.”
They splashed blood against the walls and spray-painted slogans like, “The fruit of justice is peace” and “Woe to an empire of blood.” They lit candles and read an “indictment” against the US nuclear arsenal.
They were surprised at how lax the security was. Several of the cameras that should have captured their approach were broken or turned off, and it took almost half an hour before a single guard approached them. When he did, they broke a loaf of bread and offered him a piece. He refused.
The three activists were arrested and charged with trespassing and “destruction and depredation” of government property. When they refused to plead guilty, prosecutors added a charge of sabotage, carrying up to 20 years in prison.
“Please have no leniency on me,” Rice said during the trial. “To remain in prison for the rest of my life would be the greatest honor you could give me.”
They served just two years and were released after an appeals court vacated the sabotage convictions — though Rice said she would have gladly stayed in prison longer.
