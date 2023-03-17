Obit - Bobby Caldwell

FILE - Bobby Caldwell performs onstage at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2013 in Las Vegas. Caldwell, a singer of R&B, soul, adult contemporary and American standard music who had a major hit in 1978 with “What You Won't Do For Love,” died at his home in Great Meadows, N.J. on Tuesday, March 14. He was 71. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File)

 Frank Micelotta

Bobby Caldwell, a soulful R&B singer and songwriter who had a major hit in 1978 with “What You Won’t Do for Love” and a voice and musical style adored by generations of his fellow artists, has died, his wife said Wednesday.

Mary Caldwell told The Associated Press that he died in her arms at their home in Great Meadows, NJ, on Tuesday, after a long illness. He was 71.

