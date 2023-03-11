Banks Inflation

A person from inside Silicon Valley Bank, middle rear, talks to people waiting outside of an entrance to Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, March 10, 2023. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation seized the assets of the bank on Friday, marking the largest bank failure since Washington Mutual during the height of the 2008 financial crisis. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

 Jeff Chiu

NEW YORK (AP) — US regulators rushed to seize the assets of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday after a run on the bank, marking the largest failure of a financial institution since Washington Mutual collapsed at the height of the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

Silicon Valley Bank, the nation’s 16th largest bank, failed after its depositors — mostly technology workers and venture capital-backed companies — hurried to withdraw money this week as anxiety over the bank’s health spread. It is the second biggest bank failure in US history.

