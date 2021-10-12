ST. PAUL, Minn. — The woman who was killed in a weekend shootout at a St. Paul bar was identified Monday as a 27-year-old from St. Paul.
Marquisha D. Wiley was killed early Sunday when gunfire broke out at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar, police said. Fourteen other people, including three suspects, were wounded and are expected to survive. Three men were arrested at the hospital and will be booked into jail after they are discharged.
The suspects had not been charged by early Monday. Authorities were still investigating what led to the shootout.
“We have a very busy bar, a lot of people just enjoying themselves and then we had a few individuals who decided to pull out guns and pull the trigger indiscriminately, with no regard for human life,” police spokesman Steve Linders said Sunday. “And I think about the poor woman who was just out enjoying herself.
“One minute she’s dancing, smiling and laughing, and the next she’s dying in a friend’s arms. It’s nothing short of a tragedy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.