Obit Shirley Watts

FILE - Charlie Watts, the drummer of the Rolling Stones, with his wife Shirley, arrive on the third day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting at Ascot, England, Thursday, June, 17, 2010. Shirley Ann Watts, a former art student and prominent breeder of Arabian horses who met drummer Charlie Watts well before he joined the Rolling Stones and with him formed one of rock's most enduring marriages, has died at age 84. "Shirley died peacefully on Friday 16th December in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family," her family announced Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

 Alastair Grant

Shirley Ann Watts, a former art student and prominent breeder of Arabian horses who met drummer Charlie Watts well before he joined the Rolling Stones and with him formed one of rock’s most enduring marriages, has died. She was 84.

“Shirley died peacefully, on Friday 16th December, in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family,” her family announced, Monday. The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood was among those mourning her.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.