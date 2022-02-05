LIMA, Peru (AP) — A light plane carrying sightseers for a tour of the Nazca lines in the Peruvian desert crashed, Friday, killing all seven people aboard, including three Dutch and two Chilean tourists, authorities said.
Brigadier Juan Tirado, a firefighter with the 82nd Fire Company in Nazca, said the plane went down near an airfield in the city. The Nazca lines themselves were not damaged.
Aero Santos, the tour company that owns the plane, said the craft carried the five tourists, and a Peruvian pilot and co-pilot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.