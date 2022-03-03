NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Stray bullets in separate shootings killed two people visiting New Orleans for the festivities leading up to Mardi Gras: a 15-year-old girl from Texas and a 33-year-old South Carolina man.
Heaven Nettles, of Houston, was standing in line at a food truck blocks from a parade route, Saturday, when gunfire killed her and two men also standing in the line, local news reports said.
The family comes down every year “to visit family, friends and enjoy Carnival,” her aunt Donna Nettles of New Orleans told WVUE-TV. “Except (this time) Heaven is dead.”
The coroner’s office identified the two men killed with Nettles as Donald Roberts Jr., 39, and Marvin Pepp. Coroner’s spokesman Jason Melancon said he could not verify hometowns for any of the three.
The coroner’s office has not released the name or home state of the man killed in a shooting, Friday night. But relatives identified him as Brandon Bovain of Orangeburg, South Carolina, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.
