South Korea Koreas Tensions

The debris of a missile which the Defense Ministry identified as a North Korea's SA-5 surface-to-air missile according to South Korea's military, are seen at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. South Korea says the recovered debris of a North Korean missile fired toward the South amid a barrage of sea launches last week was determined to be a Soviet-era anti-aircraft weapon that dates back to the 1960s. (Han Sang-kyun/Yonhap via AP)

 Han Sang-kyun

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern sea, on Wednesday, extending a recent barrage of weapons demonstrations including what it described as simulated attacks on South Korean and US targets, last week.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was launched from the western town of Sukchon, north of the capital, Pyongyang, and flew across the country toward waters off the North’s eastern coast.

