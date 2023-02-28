SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — James Abourezk, a South Dakota Democrat who grew up on the Rosebud Indian Reservation, became the first Arab American US senator and was known for his quick wit as he advocated for populist causes, died Friday. He was 92.
Abourezk died at his home in Sioux Falls on his birthday after entering hospice care earlier this week, his son Charles Abourezk said. While in hospice, James Abourezk was surrounded by his wife Sanaa Abourezk and other family members.
Abourezk represented South Dakota for single terms in the US House and US Senate during the 1970s, where he exemplified a brand of Democratic politician known as Prairie Populist. He fought passionately — and with humor — for those he felt were the downtrodden: farmers, consumers and Native American people.
Abourezk was the first chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs and successfully pressed for the American Indian Policy Review Commission. It produced a comprehensive review of federal policy with American Indian tribes and sparked the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act, the American Indian Religious Freedom Act and the Indian Child Welfare Act — a landmark piece of legislation meant to cut down on the alarming rate at which Native American children were taken from their homes and placed with white families.
When the American Indian Movement seized and occupied Wounded Knee, SD, in 1973 to protest the federal government’s treatment of Native American tribes, Abourezk and fellow South Dakota Democrat Sen. George McGovern traveled to Wounded Knee to negotiate with activists in a standoff with federal law enforcement.
Abourezk also mounted an unsuccessful effort against natural gas de-regulation that raised prices for consumers and became an outspoken critic of US policy in the Middle East. He declined to run for reelection in 1978.
“He was courageous, he was outspoken,” said Tom Daschle, the former Senate Democratic leader who started his political career as an aide to Abourezk. He added: “I give him great credit for his advocacy of human rights, especially of the need to recognize the Arab American community in the United States. He was a lone voice for many years.”
