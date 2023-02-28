SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — James Abourezk, a South Dakota Democrat who grew up on the Rosebud Indian Reservation, became the first Arab American US senator and was known for his quick wit as he advocated for populist causes, died Friday. He was 92.

Abourezk died at his home in Sioux Falls on his birthday after entering hospice care earlier this week, his son Charles Abourezk said. While in hospice, James Abourezk was surrounded by his wife Sanaa Abourezk and other family members.

