Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the top Republican, shows off his red University of Louisville sweater as he exits the chamber at the Capitol in Washington, early Thursday morning, Dec. 22, 2022. Lawmakers are rushing to complete passage of a spending bill to fund the government before a midnight Friday deadline or face the prospect of a partial government shutdown going into the Christmas holiday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — The Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill, Thursday, that finances federal agencies through September and provides another significant round of military and economic aid to Ukraine one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s dramatic address to a joint meeting of Congress.

The bill, which runs for 4,155 pages, includes about $772.5 billion for domestic programs and $858 billion for defense and would finance federal agencies through the fiscal year at the end of September.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

I use to support McConnell...not anymore. I do not trust McConnell.

