WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico returned to Congress, on Thursday, for the first time since he had a stroke, which kept him away from Washington for weeks and temporarily weakened Democrat’s hold on power in the equally divided Senate.
Luján received a standing ovation as he entered a morning hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. Teary-eyed, he thanked colleagues for their support and told them: “It’s an absolute honor to be back.”
“Every one of you that sent me notes, that sent videos, and all the prayers — it worked,” Luján said.
Luján, 49, began experiencing dizziness and fatigue, on Jan. 27, and checked himself into a hospital in Santa Fe, New Mexico, his office said. He was diagnosed as having had a stroke in the cerebellum and he had surgery to ease swelling in his brain.
