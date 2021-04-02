Alvin Sykes, who left high school in the eighth grade, completed his education by reading legal textbooks at the public library and later used his vast knowledge of the law to pry open long-dormant murder cases from the civil rights era — including the 1955 lynching of Emmett Till — died March 19 at a hospice facility in Shawnee, Kansas. He was 64.
The cause was complications from a fall two years ago that had left him partly paralyzed, said Ajamu Webster, a longtime friend.
Though he never took a bar exam, Sykes was a brilliant legal and legislative operator whose admirers included City Council members, politicians and US attorneys general from both parties.
“Alvin Sykes was a superb attorney, better than I ever was,” David Haley, a Kansas state senator, said in an interview. “I’ve watched him argue the law in front of appellate court judges. He understood the law innately.”
Sykes converted to Buddhism in his 20s, and he led a monk’s life in the name of social justice. He rarely held a job, wore secondhand clothing and lacked a permanent address for long stretches of time, staying with friends instead and living off donations and, later, speaker fees. He never learned to drive and so walked everywhere, most often to the reference section of the library in Kansas City, Missouri, where he did his research, or to a booth at a restaurant that he used as an informal office, his papers surrounded by cups of coffee and stubbed-out cigarettes.
Along with his work on cold cases, he successfully lobbied for local, state and federal laws reforming jury selection, promoting animal rights and enhancing the role of DNA in murder investigations.
Alvin Lee Sykes was born on July 21, 1956, in Kansas City, Kansas. He said that his father, Vernon Evans, had raped his mother, Patricia Sykes, who was 14 years old when she gave birth to him. Eight days later an acquaintance of his mother, Burnetta F. Page, took him in as a foster child.
He is survived by Edna Dill, his foster sister.
