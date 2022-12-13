WASHINGTON — After securing seditious conspiracy convictions against two leaders of the Oath Keepers, the Justice Department began, Monday, to try to make its Capitol riot case against four others affiliated with the far-right extremist group.
Opening statements are expected in Washington’s federal court less than two weeks after Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, and Kelly Meggs, who led its Florida chapter, were convicted of seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors described as a violent plot to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory.
The defendants facing jurors in the latest trial are Joseph Hackett, of Sarasota, Fla.; Roberto Minuta of Prosper, Texas; David Moerschel of Punta Gorda, Fla,; and Edward Vallejo of Phoenix. They are charged with several other felonies in addition to seditious conspiracy.
While the Rhodes’ and Meggs’ verdicts were a major victory for the Justice Department, three of their co-defendants were acquitted of seditious conspiracy. The major question in the next trial is whether prosecutors will be able to convince jurors to convict lower-level defendants of the Civil War-era offense.
Seditious conspiracy can be difficult to prove, especially when the alleged plot is unsuccessful. Rhodes and Meggs were the first people in decades found guilty at trial of the charge, which carries up to 20 years in prison.
Thomas Caldwell, of Berryville Va.; Jessica Watkins of Woodstock, Ohio; and Kenneth Harrelson of Titusville, Fla., were acquitted of sedition. But all five defendants in that case were convicted of obstructing Congress’ certification of Biden’s electoral win, which also calls for as many as 20 years behind bars.
Prosecutors will try to convince jurors that Minuta, Moerschel, Vallejo and Hackett plotted with Rhodes and others to use force to stop the transfer of presidential power from Donald Trump to Biden. Authorities say the plot came to a head, on Jan. 6, 2021, when Oath Keepers stormed the Capitol alongside hundreds of other angry Trump supporters.
In Rhodes’ case, prosecutors spent weeks arguing they were not whipped into an impulsive frenzy by Trump, on Jan. 6, but came to Washington intent on keeping Trump in power at all costs. Authorities say the Oath Keepers discussed their plans in encrypted chats for weeks before the riot and stashed weapons at a nearby Virginia hotel in case they were needed to support their plot.
But while investigators combed through thousands of messages sent by Rhodes and his co-defendants, none specifically spelled out a plan to attack the Capitol itself.
