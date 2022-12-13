Capitol Riot Oath Keepers

FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Opening statements are expected to begin Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in the second seditious conspiracy trial against members of the far-right Oath Keepers charged in the Jan. 6, Capitol attack. The defendants facing jurors in the latest trial are Joseph Hackett, Roberto Minuta, David Moerschel, and Edward Vallejo. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

WASHINGTON — After securing seditious conspiracy convictions against two leaders of the Oath Keepers, the Justice Department began, Monday, to try to make its Capitol riot case against four others affiliated with the far-right extremist group.

Opening statements are expected in Washington’s federal court less than two weeks after Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, and Kelly Meggs, who led its Florida chapter, were convicted of seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors described as a violent plot to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory.

Tags

(2) comments

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Funny how most of the "news" media's (at Least the ones that are POS) are not covering Elon Musk dumping the private Tweets of the FBI, DNC, and the White House....and Hunter Biden's Laptop. Which is Major News. The MSM is an extension of the DNC Scumbags, and if you believe the Cr@p they are feeding you...You "deserve" to live in a Tent..... NBC, CNN, MSNBC some of the biggest Traitors on the planet (IMHO).

Add Reply
Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

The real reason for the Jan 6th Dog and Pony show (for Idiots)........ inflation was 1.4 "pre" Biden....... now 8.5 under Biden.....Lets see the Drunks (Pelosi) texts on Jan 6th. Left wing trash is afraid of President Trump. And the Jan 6th Dog and Pony show is for Morons, and Parasites. Anyone that is still going after President Trump is a Weasel trying to make sure he doesn't run again. How is Sniffles (Biden) working out for you...are you enjoying Soaring Inflation. Are you enjoying paying more for Food, and Energy...? How about those Record Gas Prices !! How about the "Cold War" being "back on"... Biden is the Biggest Loser America has ever seen...Don't let these Useful Idiots (MSM) fool you, people are sick of Biden (Pedo Pete) and his Woke Party.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.