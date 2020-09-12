WORLD
Colombian protests leave carnage
BOGOTA — Two days of protests in Colombia over the death of a man in police custody have left 13 people dead and over 400 injured, authorities said Friday.
The violence rocking Bogota following Javier Ordóñez’s death spilled into a second night of smaller protests and clashes with police late Thursday.
The Defense Ministry reported 13 people dead, 209 civilians injured and 194 officers hurt. Dozens of city buses were vandalized, including 13 set ablaze. Sixty police precincts have also been damaged during the unrest.
The dead were mostly young people. The youngest was 17.
Authorities promised a thorough investigation, though relatives expressed skepticism that they would see justice in a country with high levels of impunity.
Journalist arrested
KARACHI, Pakistan — A Pakistani journalist was arrested on Friday in the port city of Karachi on charges of spreading hateful content against the country’s military on social media, the police and the journalist’s family said.
Bilal Farooqi, who worked for the English-language daily The Express Tribune, was arrested at his home following a complaint from an unidentified citizen who claimed that the journalist had shared posts on Twitter and Facebook to malign the military, police said.
However, journalists and press freedom advocates often accuse the Pakistani military and its agencies of pressuring media outlets to quash critical coverage.
NATION
Sheriff fires fourth deputy following Georgia jail death
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff said Friday he has fired a fourth deputy for neglecting duties following the death of a jail inmate.
Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher announced the latest firing in a statement the day after he said three other deputies had been terminated — including one who was charged with falsifying jail records.
The firings were prompted by an internal investigation into the death Sunday of 34-year-old Lee Michael Creely, who was found unresponsive in a cell. Creely had been jailed for a probation violation.
Wilcher said investigators determined deputies had failed to make required rounds to check on inmates every 30 minutes, and one of them had made fake entries in log books used to record those checks. That deputy, Terence Jamal Jackson, was arrested on a felony count of falsifying records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.